Berenberg Bank Lowers Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 3,160

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC raised shares of Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 6,620 ($87.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,718.09 ($62.06).

Shares of BKG traded down GBX 51 ($0.67) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,644 ($47.93). 1,995,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,055 ($40.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,573.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,602.52.

In other news, insider Glyn Barker acquired 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

