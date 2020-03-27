Berenberg Bank Lowers BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 130

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 202.17 ($2.66).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 131.28 ($1.73) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

