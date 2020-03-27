Berenberg Bank Lowers Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 360

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSP. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties to GBX 606 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 498.50 ($6.56).

Shares of CSP traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 291.40 ($3.83). 2,027,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 544 ($7.16). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 411.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

In related news, insider David Howell acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,660 ($4,814.52). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

