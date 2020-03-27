Berenberg Bank Lowers Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 210

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRST. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 481 ($6.33) to GBX 388 ($5.10) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404.27 ($5.32).

LON CRST traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 193.80 ($2.55). The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a market cap of $497.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 407.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71). Also, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

