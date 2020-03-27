Berenberg Bank Lowers DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target to GBX 175

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.14).

LON DFS traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.54). 97,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 159.30 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 million and a P/E ratio of 55.71.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

