Berenberg Bank Lowers JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 620

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 872.27 ($11.47).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD stock traded down GBX 39.30 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 477.10 ($6.28). The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 690.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 756.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.