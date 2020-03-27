Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.16 ($29.26).

UN01 traded down €1.14 ($1.33) during trading on Friday, hitting €23.43 ($27.24). 419,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

