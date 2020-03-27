Berenberg Bank Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 42.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of ETR:HLAG traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during trading on Friday, reaching €64.90 ($75.47). 12,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 1-year high of €82.00 ($95.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

