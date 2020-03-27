Berenberg Bank Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 (ETR:H24) received a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 221.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of H24 stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €2.80 ($3.26). 11,581 shares of the stock traded hands. home24 has a 1-year low of €2.70 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of €6.76 ($7.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Get home24 alerts:

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.