Berenberg Bank Reiterates €9.40 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.49 ($12.20).

Shares of EOAN stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting €9.17 ($10.66). 18,157,287 shares of the stock traded hands. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.18 and its 200 day moving average is €9.51.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

