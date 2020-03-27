Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 160,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,580. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Group stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

