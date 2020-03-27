Berenberg Bank Trims GYM Group (LON:GYM) Target Price to GBX 220

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324.67 ($4.27).

Shares of GYM traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 131.60 ($1.73). 324,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,318. GYM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.34. The company has a market capitalization of $181.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.56.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, sell-side analysts expect that GYM Group will post 889.9999175 EPS for the current year.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

