Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 6,275 ($82.54). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 6,620 ($87.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,718.09 ($62.06).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

BKG opened at GBX 3,631 ($47.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,606.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,604.03. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16).

In related news, insider Peter Vernon purchased 1,391 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 570 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.