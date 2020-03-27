Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $5,070.60 on Friday, hitting $271,024.40. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. The firm has a market cap of $434.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311,327.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323,328.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $239,440.00 and a 1 year high of $347,400.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2,714.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.37 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.98%.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

