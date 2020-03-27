Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,041 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $29,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $41,451.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

