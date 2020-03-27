BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,726,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 27th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,517,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.26 on Friday. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,513,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in BGC Partners by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,951 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

