BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 23,372,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.