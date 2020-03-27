BGC Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,385 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 770% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGCP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,372,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.14%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

