Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Up 43.4% in March

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,137,100 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 27th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,338. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,892,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

