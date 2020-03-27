Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,064,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Biogen worth $127,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.17.

Biogen stock opened at $304.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.