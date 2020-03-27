BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 313.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter.

BIOL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

