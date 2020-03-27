Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.37 EPS

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Bitauto updated its Q1 2020

NYSE:BITA opened at $10.58 on Friday. Bitauto has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

