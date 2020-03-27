Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $170,726.75 and approximately $3,907.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00031038 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 183.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 223,343,107 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

