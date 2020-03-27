Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Tops $595,336.61

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $595,336.61 and approximately $74.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.