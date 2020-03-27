Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $88,357.92 and approximately $330.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00482525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00113045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003511 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000404 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

