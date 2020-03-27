Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $932,874.96 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Nanex, Exrates and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $932,874.96 and $1,089.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00484311 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00112475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Exrates, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

