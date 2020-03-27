Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,938.57

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $50,938.57 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,580,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,580,493 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

