BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given a C$7.80 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been assigned a C$7.80 target price by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

BB stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.33. 1,774,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -48.81. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

