BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$7.80 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.33. 1,774,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,911. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.81.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

