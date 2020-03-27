BlackCoin (BLK) Price Up 4.9% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittylicious. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $9,436.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018953 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,855,826 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

