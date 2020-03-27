Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ: BKCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/18/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/7/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/26/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/13/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/7/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Blackrock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients' current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. "

Shares of BKCC opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

