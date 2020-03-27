BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 27th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,820. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,916 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 43,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.