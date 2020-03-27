BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.16% of BlackRock worth $903,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $22.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.89. 25,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,477. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

