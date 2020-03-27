BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $17.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,409. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

