BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the February 27th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

