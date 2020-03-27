BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the February 27th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BLW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 23,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

