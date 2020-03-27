Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the February 27th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 31,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 63,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

