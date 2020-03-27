BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.67.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.