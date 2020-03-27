BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Short Interest Up 63.0% in March

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MNE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

