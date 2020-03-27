BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 27th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $13.28. 38,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

