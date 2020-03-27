Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 318,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

