Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,161 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSE BUI opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

