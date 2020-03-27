Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 136,113.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,468,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,301 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $48.00 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

