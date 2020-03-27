Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 27th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:BGB opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

