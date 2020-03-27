Blockpass (PASS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,679.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $153,525.44 and approximately $3,679.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

