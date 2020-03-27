Blockport (BPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $10,543.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.02559421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00194716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

