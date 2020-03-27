BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Hits $7.55 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $2,981.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004222 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000523 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005130 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,825,443 coins and its circulating supply is 26,282,477 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

