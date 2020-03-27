bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.90. 21,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,860. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $3,679,000. Creative Planning grew its position in bluebird bio by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in bluebird bio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 58,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in bluebird bio by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 192,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in bluebird bio by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 230,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 160,483 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.