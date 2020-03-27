bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Hold Rating from William Blair

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Shares of BLUE opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,909,000 after acquiring an additional 89,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $41,636,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

