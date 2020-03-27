Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE BRG traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.65. 293,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a current ratio of 164.35.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 57.0% during the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 349,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 126,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,189.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

